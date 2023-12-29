Saamya Jainn talks about her role in Dehati Ladke

Sharing her experience of working with the team, Saamya Jainn from Amazon miniTV coming-of-age drama Dehati Ladke says, “It was amazing. From the directors and the cast to the spot dadas and the makeup artists, it felt like were a family. Tanish and I were newcomers in terms of professional experience, unlike Raghav and Shine who have done a lot of work yet possess a passion to explore new things. In general, the team was quite young and high on energy and everyone motivated everyone.”

She adds, “I am grateful for all the support and love we are receiving for the series. This is a light-hearted show with a compelling storyline.”

