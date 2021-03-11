Saanand Verma to play a cop in his next

Saanand Verma, who was recently seen in Apharan 2, is currently shooting for a film titled Chaar Lugaai, directed by Prakash Saini.
This will be the first time when Saanand is playing the role of a police officer. Speaking more about his role Saanand says, “I am very happy to take this up. The story of Chaar Lugayi is very interesting and revolves around four women, a boy and a police inspector. There’s nothing more I can share as this will be the first time a film has been made on this subject. My role is that of Santosh Gupta who will be solving a murder mystery which also has an element of comedy. Well-known character artist Bijendra Kala is playing an important role in the film.”
Further talking about the preparations, he has done for the role, the actor adds, “I used to be a journalist and have interacted with many police officers while covering crime beat. So, I tried to take those nuances from my own experience. Also, the moustache which I am sporting in the film will be the real one which took one month to grow. And I feel when you have a clean-shaven face you can actually try a lot of new looks along with moustaches and beards. ”
