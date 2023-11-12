 'Saas bahu jodi' Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wish fans on Diwali in style : The Tribune India

'Saas bahu jodi' Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wish fans on Diwali in style

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor celebrate Diwali with family.



Mumbai, November 12

Actor Neetu Kapoor's bonding with her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt is always worth seeing. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' actor shared a stunning picture with her Bahu to extend warm wishes.

Neetu took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her bahu from last night Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash.

Alia looked gorgeous in a red lehenga while Neetu wore a beautiful pink salwar suit.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy Diwali."

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia made heads turn with their presence at Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash on Saturday night.

The 'Brahmastra' stars arrived at the party wearing ethnic outfits Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 last year and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra'. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like 'Monica O My Darling', a crime thriller film 'Peddlers' and 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. 'Jigra' marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration.

Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in director Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Neetu, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

