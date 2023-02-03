Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Deepika Aggarwal to make her Punjabi film debut

Deepika Aggarwal, who was last seen playing a fashion designer in popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, will soon make her Punjabi film debut. The film also stars Karamjit Anmol, Anita Devgan, Harby Sangha, Sakshi Magoo, Nisha Banno, Ekta Gulati Khera, Sardar Sohi and Malkeet Rauni among others. Shot in Mohali, the film is slated to release on February 24.

The actress will be seen playing the parallel lead in director Avtar Singh’s upcoming film Ji Wife Ki Movie. Speaking about her film debut, Deepika says, “This is my first Punjabi project and I play a fun character called Mona. It was a privilege to work with Avtar ji and my co-star Roshan Prince among others.”

A Ranjeev Singla production, the film is written by Aman Sandhu of Kudiya Jawan Bappu Pareshan fame.