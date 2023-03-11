Saba Azad calls people’s interest in her personal life a ‘product of patriarchy’

Saba Azad is a part of SonyLIV series Rocket Boys, which will soon be returning with its second installment. The actress plays the role of Parvana Irani.

In a recent interaction, she hinted at her ongoing relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan, which has made her a subject of interest more than her professional achievements. They have not made their relationship status official but their PDA moments have stated the obvious.

Saba said, “It absolutely bothers me. For long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon. That is a product of patriarchy. That has gone on for far too long. But I also think it is changing now. Women are in every field now and they are succeeding equally as the men. However, we are still fighting for equal pay, the safety of women, women’s health and so much more that haven’t even been given a thought.”