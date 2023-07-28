Saba Azad has this cute name for boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, shares picture from their Argentina vacay

ANI

Mumbai, July 28

Celebrity couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are currently enjoying their vacation in Argentina.

On Friday (local time), Saba took to her Instagram account and shared some glimpses from their trip.

She shared a picture of the 'Krrish' actor sitting in a restaurant in casual black outfits which she captioned, 'My Hippo Heart :).'

In another story, she shared a selfie in which the duo could be seen donning winter caps.

Soon after Saba shared the picture, it went viral on social media in no time.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year.

Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together.

All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next film 'Fighter' opposite actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

He also has director Ayan Mukerji's next action thriller 'War 2' alongside actors Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

