Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan's family for Sunaina Roshan's birthday bash

ANI
Mumbai, January 22
Actor Saba Azad joined her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family to celebrate the 'Krrish' actor's sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday bash.
Taking to Instagram, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a snap from the birthday celebration which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina ... my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat your happiness means the world to all of your family. we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all ... we want your life filled with colours."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
In the happy family picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen posing together with the 'Dhoom 2' actor's hand on her shoulder.
From holding hands at the airport to spending time with their family members, the couple seem to be enjoying every moment.
Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.
The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.
Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...