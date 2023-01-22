Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan's family for Sunaina Roshan's birthday bash

ANI

Mumbai, January 22

Actor Saba Azad joined her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family to celebrate the 'Krrish' actor's sister Sunaina Roshan's birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared a snap from the birthday celebration which she captioned, "Happy birthday to my darling daughter @roshansunaina ... my sunshine,my life, my heartbeat your happiness means the world to all of your family. we love you. The orange candles the flowers in yellow the colours of the cake says it all ... we want your life filled with colours."

Here's the post:

In the happy family picture, Hrithik and Saba could be seen posing together with the 'Dhoom 2' actor's hand on her shoulder.

From holding hands at the airport to spending time with their family members, the couple seem to be enjoying every moment.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

