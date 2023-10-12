Saba Azad steals show with her dance and music at Lakme Fashion Week, Hrithik Roshan fans are floored

ANI

New Delhi, October 12

Delhiites on Wednesday witnessed a good blend of fashion and music at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 -- courtesy multitalented Saba Azad.

Saba, who is an actor and singer by profession, stole everyone's attention on Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week with her energetic presence. She gave a special performance at designers Paras and Shalini's show along with her pop band 'Madboy/Mink' collaborator Imaad Shah, who is the elder son of actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Several clips from the show surfaced online in which Saba can be seen flaunting her singing skills. She also showcased her love for dancing as she did not forget to indulge in some quirky dance steps while crooning catchy tracks.

Check out Saba and Imaad Shah taking over the stage:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

Here's Saba dancing on the ramp:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamaraazzi (@mamaraazzi)

Saba's performance left fans in awe. Her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's fans too praised her on social media.

"Wow crazy," a social media user commented.

"Seems like she is also a good dancer like Hrithik," another one wrote.

Prior to her musical performance, Saba walked the ramp on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023. She hit the runway with other models and actors Karisma Kapoor and Kalki for clothing label Raw Mango.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

She was seen wearing a glittery golden pantsuit. To match the outfit, she opted for golden-glittered eye make-up, a rose pink lipstick and blush. She had her hair tied up.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Saba is garnering praise for her role in the web show 'Who's Your Gynac?'

