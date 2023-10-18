Saba Azad talks about her latest release, Who's Your Gynac?

Saba Azad is seen in the role of Dr Vidushi, an Ob-Gyn in Amazon miniTV medical drama series, Who’s Your Gynac?, who believes in being a friend of her patients.

Talking about preparations for any role, Saba says she believes in the power of observation. She said, “In addition to the obvious work of developing the character’s inner and outer world outside of the existing text, I believe that rehearsing and truly knowing your script is highly underrated. I can only speak for myself when I say rehearsal sets me free; it adds to my spontaneity as opposed to the popular notion that it actually takes it away. Also, staying constantly curious helps. I like watching people. If you’ve been observant you can find a convincing connection with nearly any character, even if they’re totally different from you. Outside of that, it’s pretty straightforward — the script is god, just do what it’s asked of you.”

Being praised for her impeccable comic timing in Who’s Your Gynac?, she says. “Comedy can be tricky. There is a fine line between being funny and over-the-top cringy. I have always enjoyed comedy and I find the script is the king as far as comedy goes. Does it come naturally to me? I don’t know, maybe. I am, however, unafraid to make a fool of myself on camera which helps in a way.”

The show also stars Karishma Singh, Kunal Thakur and Aaron Koul.

#Amazon #Saba Azad