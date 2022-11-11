Saba Azad wishes boyfriend Hrithik's sister Pashmina Roshan on her birthday

ANI
Mumbai, November 11
Bollywood actor Saba Azad, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's cousin sister, Pashmina Roshan.
Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a picture on her stories which she captioned as, "Happiest birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart - in a world full of phonies YOU are a real gem my Pash! Keep being you! It's the best!! @pashminaroshan."
In another story, she wrote, 'Uff such a beauty. Happy Happy birthday my cute."
Recently, a video surfaced on social media in which Pashmina could be seen cutting her birthday cake, along with actor Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad and others singing for her.
Talking about Pashmina, she is the daughter of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan.
She is soon going to make her grand Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani's 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' opposite actor Rohit Saraf.
The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.
