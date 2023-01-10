Saba Azad writes 'you defy all stereotypes' as she wishes boyfriend Hrithik Roshan with some unseen romantic photos

ANI

Mumbai, January 10

Actor Saba Azad, on Tuesday, penned an adorable birthday wish for her rumoured boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule". You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is tres bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

In the pictures, Saba shared some throwback pictures with Hrithik from their vacations.

The 'War' actor could be seen making quirky faces in the pictures.

Check out the photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Soon after she shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for the 'Krrish' actor.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

The duo frequently gets spotted on different locations and occasions, but an official confirmation of their relationship is still awaited.

Saba recently jetted off with Hrithik and his family to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in January 2024.

Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Songs of Paradise' alongside Soni Razdan.

#hrithik roshan #saba azad