Sacchin Shrof joins the cast of Ghum Hai KisikePyaar Mein

Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein has created a special place in the hearts of the audience since its inception. This popular show has maintained its place in the top five of the TRP list for the past one year. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Singh and Ayesha Singh are seen playing the lead characters in the show. Soon, it will witness a new twist with the entry of Sacchin Shrof in a prominent role. Shrof will enact Rajiv’s character, and play the role of Shivani’s (Tanvi Thakkar) husband.

He says, “The major reason for me choosing this character is my mother. As soon as I received a call from the production house, my mother was inquisitive. I told her about Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein and that I had got an offer from Star Plus. She said it was her favourite show and she wanted me to work in it. That’s how I took up this role without a second thought. My character is a chef by profession; he is jovial by nature, spreads happiness wherever he goes and wears only funky clothes.”