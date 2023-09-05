Sachin Tendulkar to release trailer of biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiling the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic titled 800 in Mumbai today.
Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Madhurr Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the Sri Lankan spinner. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The official release date is still awaited. Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...