Sachin Tendulkar to release trailer of biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan

ANI

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will be unveiling the official trailer of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic titled 800 in Mumbai today.

Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Madhurr Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the Sri Lankan spinner. Written and directed by MS Sripathy, the film will be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The official release date is still awaited. Member of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the history of the sport and is the only bowler to take 800 Test wickets.

