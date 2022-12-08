Sachin Vidrohi, best known for his role in Netflix's Kota Factory, is currently seen in MTV's Nishedh Season 2. He talks about his upcoming projects

Tell us about your background. How did you get into acting?

I was doing engineering from Delhi and that’s where I found my love for theatre. I assisted in theatre workshops and directed a few stage plays as well. In 2017, I auditioned and landed up getting good parts in OTT space as well.

How has been the response to Kota Factory?

Honestly, I had not imagined that kind of response. It became IMDb’s best rated series.

Tell us about your current TV show, Nishedh.

MTV Nishedh focuses on fostering a healthy attitude and removing stigma on health-related issues like reproductive health, contraceptive care, abortion and tuberculosis (TB).

What can viewers expect in the second season of Nishedh?

Apart from abortion and tuberculosis, two new and important themes are added in this season. One is social media addiction. It shows what the urge to gain followers and grow on social media can cause. The other is toxic relationship. Sometimes it becomes difficult to identify the traits of a toxic relationship.

You have a movie titled Kakuda in the pipeline. What’s your role in it?

Kakuda is a horror comedy film by RSVP and I am playing one of the three mischievous school students, who bunk school and create ruckus. They are least bothered about the ghost and live in their own dreamy world.

Describe your working experience with Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and others in Kakuda.

I was awestruck when I saw Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem perform for the first time. They are great actors, who know their craft well. Saqib Saleem made me comfortable.

You also have a project with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Please share details.

Yes, it’s called Garmi and it will air on SonyLIV. One has to be on the toes while working with Tigmanshu sir. He changes and adds lines on the spot. He gives space for improvisation. He is very punctual and I never saw him using his phone on the sets.

Talking about your journey in the industry, what has been your learning so far?

Earlier, I used to think a lot—why am I not getting work, what’s not working in my favour, what could have gone wrong in audition etc. But now, I have learnt to be happy with or without work.

Who is your favourite actor?

I admire the work of Tillotama Shome. From Monsoon Wedding to Delhi Crime 2, I have watched it all.

How will you sum up 2022 on the professional as well as personal front?

Professionally, 2022 has been a great year for me. I travelled to five different cities for shoots. Personally, I found 2022 to be the best year till date.