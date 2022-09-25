'Sad' Ajay Devgn mourns demise of his pet Coco, shares heartfelt note

ANI
Mumbai, September 25
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Sunday, mourned the demise of his pet Coco.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Tanhaji' actor wrote on his story, "I'm sad to have lost my pet Coco yesterday. RIP big fella. The family and I miss you deeply and for always."
The 'Golmaal' actor shared a very healthy friendship bond with his pet.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.
Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25.
Apart from that, he will be also seen in director Abhishek Pathak's next thriller 'Drishyam 2' which is slated to release on November 18.
He also has Boney Kapoor's period film 'Maidaan' and 'Bholaa' in his kitty.
