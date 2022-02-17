‘Safraan te’ from Ammy Virk’s ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ is a song that will touch your soul

The song presents the emotions of mothers who struggle with the thoughts of their children being in danger

‘Safraan te’ from Ammy Virk’s ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ is a song that will touch your soul

A screengrab from the song, 'Safraan Te'. YouTube/BurfiMusic

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Upcoming Punjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' is based on Punjabis who dream to go abroad. It focuses on how these people often end up choosing illegal ways such as ‘donkey fligths’ to fulfil their dream to reach foreign counties. But there is as much struggle as there is risk in these illegal routes for immigration.

The first song of the movie titled ‘Safraan Te’ is out now. The song will present the emotions and fears of mothers who lose their sleep when they find out their children may be suffering or are in danger.

Punjabi singer Bir Singh has written and sung ‘Safraan te’, which is composed by Bhai Manna Singh, mix mastered by Sunny Seven and co-programmed by Rishabh Sharma.

Listen to the song:

The visuals in the trailer show skeletons and other things strewn around in the forests of Mexico; these are of people who crossed those rough terrains but couldn’t make it. There are some who starved to death, some were killed by wild animals, and many were caught by the police.

The families back home are scared to think of what their young children have to endure. Sometimes, these emotions can’t be expressed in words but this song gives an expression to the unsaid feelings.

Ammy Virk will be seen playing the role of Pamma, a young man from Punjab who wants to go abroad. But crossing the border is not as easy as he thinks. So, what kind of difficulties Pamma has to face and how he gets stuck in the jungles of Mexico, will be seen in the film.

Written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ is produced by Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Singh Prince and Daljit Singh Thind.

The film is being released worldwide on February 25.

#aajamexicochaliye #ammyvirk,

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

2
Punjab Election punjab polls

Priyanka by his side, Channi says ‘won’t let UP, Bihar, Delhi ‘de bhaiye’ enter Punjab’; row erupts

3
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

4
Punjab

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

5
Nation

13 killed after falling into well at marriage function in UP's Kushinagar

6
Nation

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

7
Diaspora

‘Follow PM Modi’s example of handling farmers’ agitation in India’: Canada-India Forum to Trudeau

8
Punjab

Deep Sidhu died of severe head injury, reveals autopsy report

9
Himachal

Antibiotic residue in river, 37 Himachal Pradesh firms in dock

10
Haryana

Gurugram: Unsafe 'Green View society' to be vacated by March 1

Don't Miss

View All
Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend a day after his death writes ‘just when we were planning our future together, you are gone’
Trending

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend a day after his death writes 'just when we were planning our future together, you are gone', posts pictures

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri
Lifestyle

RIP, Disco King Bappi Lahiri

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house
Entertainment

While growing up naïve Varun Dhawan believed Kajol was Shah Rukh’s wife; was stunned to see Gauri Khan in the house

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Entertainment

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

‘Happiness zones’ in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress
J & K

'Happiness zones' in government schools of Jammu division to help kids beat Covid stress

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident
Haryana

Key suspect in R-Day violence Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

My parents have finally agreed to stop working: Tennis-ball sensation Ramesh Kumar after landing IPL deal with KKR
Sports

Cobbler's son in Punjab's Fazilka lands up with a 20 lakh IPL contract

Video: Salman Khan’s draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?
Trending

Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Top Stories

Supreme Court sets aside HC order on 75 pc quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents

Supreme Court sets aside High Court order on 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for Haryana residents

Protects all existing employees and makes it clear that the ...

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

BJP’s nationalism fake, based on British policy of divide and rule, says Manmohan Singh on Punjab poll eve

Says PM’s position special, can’t escape sins by blaming his...

At Punjab’s Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give five years to BJP

At Punjab's Abohar, Modi appeals to people to give BJP five years

Lashes out at Congress, AAP for ‘spreading lies’

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

The Punjab CM had courted controversy by his remark at a rec...

BJP takes Charanjit Channi’s controversial remark issue beyond Punjab

BJP takes Charanjit Channi’s controversial remark issue beyond Punjab

Channi's remark has attracted a sharp response from rivals A...

Cities

View All

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

Agrarian issues not a part of political discourse: Farmers

If elected BJP will implement all Centre-sponsored schemes in Punjab: Rajnath

Navjot Singh Sidhu accepts his 'inaccessibility' issue

Another blow to Cong as councillor joins SAD

AICC general secretary Maken calls AAP BJP's B-team

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Punjab CM Channi popular, will win: Deepender Hooda

Bathinda: Women safety top priority, says Smriti Irani

PGI Chandigarh starts ‘human milk bank’

PGI Chandigarh starts ‘human milk bank’

Chandigarh Housing Board seeks nod for conversion of leasehold properties

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway: Work on underpass, election rallies add to motorists' woes

Non-Covid services at Nehru Hospital extension soon, says PGI

Chandigarh: MP-led panel pitches for relief to allottees

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Won’t suspend jail term of Ansal brothers: Delhi High Court

Supreme Court questions govt over OROP implementation

Delhi government school students to get free coaching for NEET, JEE entrance exams

L-G, Delhi govt tussle: SC to hear plea on March 3

DU colleges reopen, students back on campus after 2 years

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Have reservations regarding political tokenism, say Dalits

Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Poll panel partisan, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Man killed during wedding function brawl in Kapurthala village

Deep Insight Phillaur: 14 candidates trying their luck from Phillaur

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Cong committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Congress committed to ending drug menace in Punjab: Ashok Gehlot

Vote for Lok Insaaf Party for Punjab's development: Simarjit Singh Bains

Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Kin busy campaigning for candidates in Ludhiana

No campaign on electronic, social media in Punjab from 6 pm tomorrow

2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Patiala: 2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Capt Amarinder Singh will lose seat; AAP making false promises: Randeep Surjewala

AAP befooling people: Sukhbir Badal

Congress Sanaur candidate Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann faces a challenge from own party leaders

3-day meet on insect systematics and evolutionary biology begins