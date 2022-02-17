‘Safraan te’ from Ammy Virk’s ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ is a song that will touch your soul

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 17

Upcoming Punjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' is based on Punjabis who dream to go abroad. It focuses on how these people often end up choosing illegal ways such as ‘donkey fligths’ to fulfil their dream to reach foreign counties. But there is as much struggle as there is risk in these illegal routes for immigration.

The first song of the movie titled ‘Safraan Te’ is out now. The song will present the emotions and fears of mothers who lose their sleep when they find out their children may be suffering or are in danger.

Punjabi singer Bir Singh has written and sung ‘Safraan te’, which is composed by Bhai Manna Singh, mix mastered by Sunny Seven and co-programmed by Rishabh Sharma.

Listen to the song:

The visuals in the trailer show skeletons and other things strewn around in the forests of Mexico; these are of people who crossed those rough terrains but couldn’t make it. There are some who starved to death, some were killed by wild animals, and many were caught by the police.

The families back home are scared to think of what their young children have to endure. Sometimes, these emotions can’t be expressed in words but this song gives an expression to the unsaid feelings.

Ammy Virk will be seen playing the role of Pamma, a young man from Punjab who wants to go abroad. But crossing the border is not as easy as he thinks. So, what kind of difficulties Pamma has to face and how he gets stuck in the jungles of Mexico, will be seen in the film.

Written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, ‘Aaja Mexico Chaliye’ is produced by Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Singh Prince and Daljit Singh Thind.

The film is being released worldwide on February 25.

#aajamexicochaliye #ammyvirk,