Sagar Wahi takes a big leap

Actor Sagar Wahi, who is best known for his role in Applause Entertainment’s web series Madhuri Talkies, is all set to make his film debut with the film Panch Kriti: Five Elements, which is to be released on August 25 in theatres. Written and directed by Sannjoy Bhargv, it stars Brijendra Kala, Umesh Bajpai, and Sagar Wahi, among others.

The film is an anthology set in the village of Chanderi, where five narratives are based on actual occurrences. Out of the five stories, one, titled Parchai, stars Sagar Wahi and TV actress Sarika Bahroliya as the main leads.

Sagar says, “I feel happy and fortunate to be making my debut on the big screen as a lead. It feels wonderful when your hard work pays off, and I’m really looking forward to its release.”

Talking about the story of Parchai, he says, “This is a unique love story that is presented through two very different characters, an introvert boy and an extrovert girl. The chemistry between the two is great.”