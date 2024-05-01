‘Saif 2.0’ fires up Instagram as he posts his first photoshoot for a sportswear brand

ANI

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut very soon, and to develop a more personal connection with the audience, the young artiste on Tuesday made his Instagram account public.

A while ago, Ibrahim shared his first Instagram post. It’s a photoshoot for the sportswear giant Puma, of which he’s been announced as a brand ambassador. His stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan is also Puma’s brand ambassador.

Giving him a shout-out, Kareena took to her Instagram Story and wrote. “Love it.” In no time, Ibrahim’s comments’ section was flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many comments also reflected on how much Ibrahim resembled his father.

“Ditto Saif,” a social media user commented.

“Saif 2.0,” another one commented.

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made as yet.

#Instagram #Saif Ali Khan