Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR for 'NTR 30', begins shooting

Hyderabad, April 18
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has officially joined the team of NTR 30. Saif has begun filming alongside movie's lead actor NTR Jr. which marks the first collaboration between the two actors.
'NTR 30' is a highly anticipated Telugu-language action-drama film that will see Saif playing a pivotal role alongside NTR Jr. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva is billed to be a visual extravaganza, with an exciting storyline and a talented cast.
Sharing the picture on social media from what looks like the set of 'NTR 30', the makers officially welcomed the actor to the team.
"Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board."
Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board ❤🔥— Yuvasudha Arts (@YuvasudhaArts) April 18, 2023
The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama. @tarak9999 #JanhviKapoor #KoratalaSiva @NANDAMURIKALYAN @anirudhofficial @NTRArtsOfficial pic.twitter.com/EArmVGXkLY
'NTR 30' went on the floor last month after a grand muharat ceremony in Hyderabad. This film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor debut in the Telugu industry.
Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts, the movie is scheduled to have a pan-India release on April 5, 2024.
IANS
