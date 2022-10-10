Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh won't get a penny; here is why

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is the tenth Nawab of Pataudi. The title was inherited by the actor from his late father late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Ali Khan played for Indian cricket team.

Following Mansur Ali Khan's death in 2011, a symbolic pagri ceremony was held in the village of Pataudi, Haryana to "crown" Saif as the "tenth Nawab of Pataudi," which Khan attended to please the sentiments of the villagers, who wanted him to continue a family tradition.

Khan has two younger sisters Saba Ali Khan and actress Soha Ali Khan.

Saif owns property worth Rs 5,000 crores, which include Pataudi Palace in Haryana and other ancestral property in Bhopal. Saif’s father and grandfather are buried in Haryana.

Just as he inherited the property from his father, Saif would have also liked that his children, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, get it. However, it does not seem so.

A report by Bollywood Life stated that since the House of Pataudi falls under the house of controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government, so no one can claim to be its heir.

The report could be read as : “Apparently, all of the properties and other relevant assets belonging to the House of Pataudi fall under the controversial Enemy Disputes Act of the India Government and as such, nobody can claim to be an heir of any of such property or assets that come under the purview of said act.”

The report, however, said that if anyone wants to claim to be Saif Ali Khan's heir of Rs 5,000 crore property, then they will have to move to the High Court. On a failed attempt at the same, the doors of the Supreme Court and the President of India can be knocked as well. The report said: “If a person or persons wish to contend the Enemy Disputes Act and lay claim to any property or assets, they feel are rightfully theirs, then they'll have to move the High Court, failing which, the next option leads them to the Supreme Court and finally, the President of India.”

Furthermore, the reports also suggest that Saif Ali Khan's great-grandfather, Hamidullah Khan, the Nawab under the British regime, had never made a testament to all his assets. Owing to which there can be some contention within the family, predominantly from the members descending from Saif’s grand-aunt in Pakistan. Therefore, considering all these legalities, it can be assumed that the chances of Saif Ali Khan passing down his property and assets in Haryana and Bhopal to his kids, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir, are quite bleak.