 Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee board Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord : The Tribune India

Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee board Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord

Saif Ali Khan will voice superhero Peter Quill and Hirjee as Rocket

Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee board Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord

Salif Ali Khan and Vrajesh Hirjee to voice characters in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord. File photo, Instagram/vrajeshhirjee



PTI

Mumbai, February 9

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Vrajesh Hirjee are set to voice star in "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", the first installment in the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series.

Audible, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content, on Thursday announced that the new Hindi series will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" will see Khan voice the character of Marvel superhero Peter Quill along with Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. This chapter will arrive on Audible on June 28.

Susan Jurevics, Audible's Chief Brand and International Officer, said the company believes that the power of imagination can turn a great story into an unforgettable experience.

"We're proud to be collaborating with Marvel and some of the world's most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the Marvel Universe as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events," Jurevics said in a statement.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to the official synopsis: Peter Quill and Rocket "quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter." "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", a 10-episode scripted podcast, will be available at no additional cost to all Audible.in members with all episodes available on release day.

"For the past two years, the English-language version of the 'Marvel's Wastelanders' audio epic has brought action, humor, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium.

"The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we're very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel's tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide," added Daniel Fink, SVP Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent installments in the "Marvel's Wastelanders" series, which will include popular Marvel characters such as Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom will be released at a later date.

"Marvel's Wastelanders" is a six-season audio epic which was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021. The English-language premiere edition of "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord" was written by Benjamin Percy, directed by Kimberly Senior, and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips.

The Hindi version marks the premiere of the exclusive edition of the story in the language. Audible will simultaneously release "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord", as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions. Each will feature state-of-the-art sound design and a pre-eminent local-language cast in the starring roles, the release stated.

#saif ali khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete