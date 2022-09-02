Saif Ali Khan's ethnic wear brand 'House of Pataudi' unveils its first store in Bengaluru; take a look

Bengaluru, September 2

Saif Ali Khan's House of Pataudi (HoP), one of the most loved ethnic and occasion wear brands of the country, unveils its first store in Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City to offer customers the opportunity to experience the exuberant collection which not only exudes style, but also narrates the rich story and history of the Pataudi legacy.

Ahead of the much-awaited festive season, the HoP store will serve customers with a range of styles and designs across fashion and footwear from the Rozana, Jashn, and Riwayat collections along with other curated designs and native crafts. With the first store inaugurated on 23 August the brand is also looking at expanding in multiple cities.

It echoes the culture and heritage of the Nawabs, drawing inspiration from the Royal Pataudi Palace, as well as unique Indian heritage architecture.

The core design of the collection comes from the rich traditions of the royal family of Pataudi, among other crafts and designs which are in accordance with the brand's aesthetics and language. Working with the finest craftsmen, the brand enables shoppers to access crafts like, kantha, kashidakari, mirror work, gota patti and traditional Indian fabrics like kota and banarasi brocades, to choose from.

Over the years, the brand has established itself as one of the leading players in the men's ethnic wear space and has consistently been among the most sought-after brands on the platform.

Commenting on the initiation of the launch, Saif Ali Khan, said, "This is an important milestone in 'House of Pataudi's' journey so far as we begin a new chapter with our store launch. I am extremely delighted to witness the brand's growth thus far and proud of its achievements. Our patrons are in for a treat with some exquisite designs this upcoming season. I urge everyone with a penchant for ethnic wear to visit us at Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru and subsequently in some of the other cities where we are coming up next."

