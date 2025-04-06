DT
Saif is back: Soha Ali Khan on brother Saif's stabbing incident

Saif is back: Soha Ali Khan on brother Saif's stabbing incident

Soha Ali Khan says her brother Saif Ali Khan has returned to work after recovering from the injuries he sustained during the knife attack at his residence in January this year. Saif, 54, was attacked in the early hours of...
PTI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan says her brother Saif Ali Khan has returned to work after recovering from the injuries he sustained during the knife attack at his residence in January this year.

Saif, 54, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by the assailant, who was later arrested.

“It disturbed all of us. Our main concern was that he was fine, which he was, and has fully recovered now and is back to work. That was our focus. Thank God, he is alright,” Soha said.

Soha will be seen next as the antagonist in Chhorii 2, a sequel to the 2021 hit of the same title. The horror drama is headlined by Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Chhorii was a remake of director Vishal Furia's 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

Chhorii 2 will pick up the story of Sakshi (Bharuccha) from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares.

The sequel, produced by T-Series, Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment, is set to release on Prime Video on April 11.

