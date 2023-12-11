Saira Banu remembers her late husband Dilip Kumar on his birth anniversary, says, "Essence of his love surrounds me"

PTI

Mumbai, December 11

The 'tragedy king' of Bollywood, Dilip Kumar was known for his unrivalled acting abilities. On his 101st birth anniversary, veteran star Saira Banu has recalled how the special day was celebrated at home. She shared old videos of his birthday celebration.

Sharing the glimpses of his birthday celebration, she wrote an emotional note, "Once more it is December 11th, the day of days when the skies are blue with a smattering of dreams like puffy white clouds that seem to be dancing in the skies with happiness and exaltation. The whole house used to be flooded with so many flowers...that it seemed as though we had stepped into the Garden of Eden".

Saira Banu shared that getting married to the great actor was nothing less than a dream, as she mentioned, "Being wed to the Shahenshah himself was akin to living a dream of my childhood; he proved to be the most wondrous husband one could ever entreat. She recalled Sahib would often scribe short notes to her, and in response to his endearing gestures, she would reciprocate via notes.

“As a man as remarkably extraordinary as Dilip Sahib, he deserved nothing less. I always tried to be a devoted wife to him, and I found immense joy in his chivalrous nature, which unfailingly filled my life with happiness. Happy Birthday Yousuf Sahib! #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar #happy101birthday," she concluded.

Born on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar started his acting career with the 1944 movie 'Jwar Bhata' (1944). Later, he was seen in 'Jugnu', 'Andaz', 'Aan', 'Daag', Azaad', 'Madhumati', 'Devdas', 'Kohinoor', 'Mughal-E-Azam', 'Gunga Jumna' and 'Naya Daur', among others. He passed away on July 7, 2021.

