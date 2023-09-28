Saira Banu remembers Lata Mangeshkar, 'her art will be cherished forever'

IANS

Mumbai, September 28

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday paid tribute to 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary, saying she always cherished the moments spent with her.

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the most celebrated singers, and her contribution to the Indian music industry in a career spanning eight decades gained her titles like 'Queen of Melody', and 'Voice of the Millennium'. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Taking to Instagram, Saira shared a candid picture with Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, wherein the trio can be seen sharing a hearty laugh.

She captioned the post as: "Remembering the Nightingale Of Indian Music Industry on her Birth Anniversary. I always treasure the moments Dilip Sahib and I have spent with her. Her art will be cherished in all our hearts forever and beyond."

Saira gave the music of 'Dil Wil Pyar Wyar' by Lata Mangeshkar to her post.

The song is from 1967 comedy drama 'Shagird' directed by Samir Ganguly. The film stars Joy Mukherjee and Saira Banu in lead roles. The song is sung by Lata and Mohammed Rafi.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award', 'Padma Bhushan', 'Bharat Ratna', among many other accolades. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award. She is known for her songs like 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh', 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha', 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Rangeela Re', 'Tune O Rangeele', 'Tujhse Naraaz Nahin', 'Dushman Na Kare', 'Sun Sahiba Sun' among numerous others.

Ever since her debut on Instagram, Saira has been seen sharing beautiful memories of Dilip Sahab.

#Lata Mangeshkar #Mumbai