Saira Banu shares vintage picture of Dilip Kumar with evergreen singer Kishore Kumar

ANI

On the 94th birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar on August 4, veteran actress Saira Banu took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture of her late husband Dilip Kumar with the legendary singer. Taking to Instagram, Saira dropped the image in which Kishore Kumar is captured smiling as he gazes at Dilip Kumar, who stands in front of a microphone.

“Remembering Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary, who endowed both Sahib and me with memorable melodies that remain etched in our hearts. We had the pleasure of enacting the same in some of our favourite films such as Sagina and Padosan,” she captioned the post. The vintage snap has garnered loads of likes and comments.

Kajol also paid a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birth anniversary. She took to her Instagram Story and dropped a beautiful image of Kishore Da. “ForeverInOurHearts #MusicIcon,” she captioned the picture. She also played his iconic song Aa Chalke Tujhe in the background.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also dropped a heartfelt tribute to Kishore Kumar. He dropped a video of him listening to Kisore da’s hit song Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai. “Kishore da’s voice travels straight to the heart. Happy birthday to the maestro,” he tweeted.

Kishore Kumar, the popular Bollywood playback singer, was also a versatile actor, producer, composer, lyricist, director, and screenwriter. He died on October 13, 1987.

