Saiyami joins Mumbai Cyclothon

Saiyami Kher, who attended the Mumbai Cyclothon on Sunday, feels that cycling is not just a sport but a well-rounded workout. The actress cycled for more than 75 km for the cyclothon to raise awareness about the eco-friendly medium of transport.
Talking about her passion, Kher said, “I have always loved cycling and have always believed that this is a well-rounded workout which keeps you not just fit but also active. And it is also one of the easiest and economical means of travelling in the city. People should at least cycle to work if their workplace is not too far.
—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy
The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Air quality in Delhi remains very poor
The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309