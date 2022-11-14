Saiyami joins Mumbai Cyclothon

Saiyami Kher, who attended the Mumbai Cyclothon on Sunday, feels that cycling is not just a sport but a well-rounded workout. The actress cycled for more than 75 km for the cyclothon to raise awareness about the eco-friendly medium of transport.

Talking about her passion, Kher said, “I have always loved cycling and have always believed that this is a well-rounded workout which keeps you not just fit but also active. And it is also one of the easiest and economical means of travelling in the city. People should at least cycle to work if their workplace is not too far.

—IANS