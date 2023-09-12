 Saiyami Kher faced rejections, felt disheartened, but then came turning point with Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Saiyami Kher faced rejections, felt disheartened, but then came turning point with Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked'

Saiyami Kher faced rejections, felt disheartened, but then came turning point with Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked'

Saiyami Kher shares the reason behind her transformative journey on screen

Saiyami Kher faced rejections, felt disheartened, but then came turning point with Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked'

Saiyami Kher has won appreciation for her work in 'Ghoomer'. File photo



IANS

Mumbai, September 12

Actress Saiyami Kher, who has been enjoying the response to her latest theatrical release ‘Ghoomer', reflected on her transformative journey and on the shift from facing back to back rejection to working alongside some of the best filmmaking talents in the Hindi film industry.

The actress said that she developed a thick skin with patience as the key which helped her navigate her path.

For Saiyami, the turning point came when acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap cast her in the lead role for the streaming film ‘Choked'.

Speaking about her journey, the actress said: "The path hasn't been smooth, and there were times when the rejections were disheartening. However, I held onto the belief that my time would come."

Saiyami's work in 'Ghoomer' impresses Sachin Tendulkar:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

Saiyami further mentioned that for her, working with filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Ashwiny Iyer tiwari, Neeraj Pandey, and Balki has been a dream come true.

The actress added: “Their belief in me and the author-backed roles I've had the privilege to play have been transformative. I'm grateful for the space I'm in now and excited for the opportunities that lie ahead."

Saiyami's recent collaborations have been a treat for the lovers of cinema and content.

Working with director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari in ‘Faadu' further solidified her position in the industry. And most recently, her collaboration with filmmaker R. Balki in ‘Ghoomer' has garnered immense attention and anticipation.

#Anurag Kashyap #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

2
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

3
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

4
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

5
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

6
Diaspora

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

7
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

8
Chandigarh

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

9
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

10
Haryana

Traffic jams trouble commuters in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya confirms two Nipah virus deaths in Kerala; Centre rushes team of experts

Two die of Nipah virus in Kerala, confirms Mandaviya; Centre rushes team of experts to state

State government sets up control room in Kozhikode, advises ...

Security jawan injured as encounter breaks out in J-K’s Rajouri

Terrorist killed, 3 security personnel injured during encounter in J-K's Rajouri, army dog dies while protecting handler

Heavy security forces deployment was made in the region afte...

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Three killed in fresh violence in Manipur

3 from tribal community killed in fresh violence in Manipur

In the past, cadres of banned terror groups like UNLF, Peopl...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar arrested in Haryana, Rajasthan police take custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor