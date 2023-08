IANS

Actress Saiyami Kher recently hosted a screening of Ghoomer, where the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar himself saw the film and praised her performance. Post the screening, he even requested Saiyami to show him the Ghoomer style bowling. Saiyami gladly obliged, leaving Sachin speechless. He even appreciated Saiyami’s performance, “Saiyami looks very authentic. Her love for cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing.”