Saiyami Kher, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu wrap up fire-fighter film 'Agni'

Mumbai, October 7
The upcoming Hindi movie 'Agni' wrapped up its shoot on Friday. The film, based on the struggles and challenges faced by firefighters, stars 'Mirzya' fame Saiyami Kher, 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' star Pratik Gandhi and 'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu.
'Agni', which began its shoot in August in Mumbai, has been directed by Rahul Dholakia, who earlier directed the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2017 film 'Raees'.
Saiyami took to her social media and shared pictures with her colleagues and director saying, "It's a wrap on Agni. I never like the feeling of wrapping up a film. Especially when you work with a bunch of like minded people, who got on like a house on fire (sic)".
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Apart from this Saiyami will next be seen essaying the lead on Balki's 'Ghoomer' with Abhishek Bachchan, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's maiden digital series 'Faadu', Anurag Kashyap's next production with Gulshan Devaiah and Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'.
Apart from the cast, the producer of the film, Farhan Akhtar also shared on his social media about the wrap-up while congratulating the team.
The film has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani co-owned Excel Entertainment, which has another big film 'Jee Le Zaraa' starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif, waiting to go on floors.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...