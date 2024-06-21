Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandrra join Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s action film

New Delhi, June 21
Actors Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandrra will feature alongside superstar Sunny Deol in filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film.
Touted as the ‘biggest action film of the country’, the untitled film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.
Kher, known for movies such as ‘8 A.M. Metro’, ‘Ghoomer’ and ‘Choked’, shared the news in a post on Instagram.
‘Lights camera action! Time for some serious action. Can’t wait to fight it out along side, the one and only @iamsunnydeol. Really happy that @mythriofficial & @dongopichand sir have shown faith in me for an out and out mass action film. Let’s do this! Please wish us luck,’ the actor wrote alongside photos from the film’s launch ceremony on Thursday.
Cassandrra also posted her photos from the event on Instagram and said she is excited to be a part of the project.
‘To new beginnings and new adventures! Kickstarting a very exciting project on an auspicious note with more than legendary company. #SDGM - directed by @dongopichand,’ she wrote.
Malineni is best known for directing Telugu action films such as ‘Don Seenu’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Balupu’, and ‘Veera Simha Reddy’. The director also has another film with frequent collaborator, Telugu star Ravi Teja, in the pipeline.
The untitled movie will feature music by ace composer Thaman S.
