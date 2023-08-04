Saiyami Kher trained with cricketer Murali Karthik to prepare for her role in Ghoomer

Saiyami Kher, who plays the role of a cricket prodigy in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, has been taking training to make herself physically fit for the role. And to get the cricket part of it correct, she trained with former cricketer Murali Karthik.

Saiyami says, “I have been obsessed with cricket and have played the game since school. I used to try playing the sport with both my hands, but the dominant one was my right hand. But in Ghoomer, the challenge was to train and become a left-hander. It was very kind of Karthik sir to step in, help me with my action, and give me those key points that make the difference. I always loved his classic, orthodox action as a kid. So it was so much fun training with him.”

Ghoomer, which is written and directed by R. Balki, also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi. The story is co-written by Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured.

#Cricket