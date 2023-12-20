Saiyami Kher undergoes mixed martial arts training for Special Ops Season 3

ANI

Saiyami Kher took mixed martial arts training for her role in the third season of Special Ops.

Speaking about it, Saiyami said, “I always love shooting for an action project. I have gone through MMA training for my film with Nagarjuna sir I did 2 years ago. It’s always special coming back to Special Ops. It’s a show that received a lot of love when the first season came out. So, it gets bigger and better this time around. We have a great set of action directors on board. I hope this gets me a full-fledged action role soon.”

Special Ops universe is created by Neeraj Pandey. It also features Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Divya Dutta.

Meanwhile, Saiyami is basking in the success of Ghoomer.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.