SaiyamiKher on working with AshwinyIyerTiwary in Faadu

Actress Saiyami Kher recently wrapped up the shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary’s web series Faadu. It is a love story that also features Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. The web series was shot in Serbia, the Konkan region and Mumbai.
Sharing her experience, she says, “Working with Ashwiny ma’am was always on my wish-list. I am emotional as we wrap up this very special film. I have also made some friends for life and can’t wait to share this world with everyone.” Apart from this, Saiyami Kher is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming film Sharmaji Ki Beti and R Balki’s Ghoomer. She will also be seen in the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows and Highway, a South-Indian film co-starring Anand Deverakonda. — IANS
