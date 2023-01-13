Sajid Khan leaves Bigg Boss house as 'minimum guarantee' ends, Abdu Rozik also exits

Mumbai, January 13
Filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen coming out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' show as his "minimum guarantee" is over, and the cutest contestant Abdu Rozik too makes an exit.
According to a source close to IANS, Abdu has made an exit from the show. However, other details are still under the wraps.
Sajid's news was shared by the Twitter page of 'The Khabri', which gives daily exclusive stories on the contestants and the 'Bigg Boss' show.
A tweet from Khabri read: "Confirmed! #BiggBoss16 #SajidKhan is also coming out of the house today, MG (minimum guarantee) expired today.
Others who are still in the house are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.
IANS
