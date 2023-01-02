Sajid Khan says 'top level ke fraud log hai' to Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta; Abdu Rozik thinks they are only acting as couple

Mumbai, January 2
In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the makers hosted the first ever New Year Eve's party with rapper MC Stan giving a performance, where Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were called 'fake' as they were seen performing a romantic dance right after an ugly fight.
Tina and Shalin had got into an argument. However, the two were seen dancing at Stan's concert which raised many eyebrows.
Archana Gautam called their love 'fake' and said that they were doing it to show the live audience. She further said that two should have some shame for dancing closely in front of the crowd.
Watch the promo where housemates share their take on Shalin-Tina romance:
View this post on Instagram
Sajid Khan said: "Top level ke fraud log hai (They are big time frauds)." MC Stan, on the other hand, said: "Bahut time se ye logo Ka koi show nahi aaya isilye ye sab fake kar rahe (They havn't put up a show in a long time so faking it)." The two had got into an argument, and were later seen romancing together where Tina said: "You made me fall in love, you shouldn't have." Later, Shalin removed his mic to blur out their conversation.
IANS
