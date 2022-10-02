 Sajid Khan to Tina Dutta, know more about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants : The Tribune India

Sajid Khan to Tina Dutta, know more about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants

The 1st episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show premiered on Saturday

Sajid Khan to Tina Dutta, know more about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants

Bigg Boss 16 contestants and Sajid Khan. Photo: ANI

ANI

New Delhi, October 2

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back on the small screen with the new season of his TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

The first episode of 'Bigg Boss Season 16' was premiered on Saturday.

Take a look at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants list and their career profiles:

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia. ANI

She was the leading actor in the TV serial 'Choti Sardarni'.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik. ANI

Abdu Rozik hails from Tajikistan and is a singer and rapper. He is the world's smallest singer. He has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

Priyanka Chahra Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. ANI

Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the leading face of Colors TV's serial 'Udariyaan'.

Ankit Gupta

 Ankit Gupta. ANI

Along with Priyanka, actor Ankit Gupta was the male lead of 'Udariyaan'.

MC Stan

MC Stan. ANI

Pune-based Indian rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is known for his albums 'Insaan' and 'Tadipaar'. He also collaborated with rapper Raftaar for a video.

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam. ANI

Actor and politician Archana Gautam won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and Miss Bikini India in 2018. She has also worked in films like 'Haseena Parker' and 'Great Grand Masti'.

Gautam Singh Vig

Gautam Singh Vig. ANI

Actor Gautam Vig is a popular television face and has worked in famous TV serials like 'Tantra', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' and 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot. ANI

Actor Shalin Bhanot started his career with the MTV reality show 'Roadies' in 2004 and emerged as the winner of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4' with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Later, he was seen in 'Naagin 4'.

Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma. ANI

The dentist-turned-actor Soundarya Sharma was a part of the web series 'Raktanchal' and Disney+ Hotstar's recently released show 'Karm Yuddh'.

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare. ANI

Actor Shiv Thakare started his career with MTV’s 'Roadies Rising' and 'Antisocial'. He also won Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

Manya Singh

Manya Singh. ANI

Actor and model Manya Singh emerged as Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up  and was also a part of a few brand commercials.

Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer. ANI

Another TV actor Sumbul Touqeer is popularly known for her portrayal in the show 'Imlie' and has also appeared in the music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya'.

Gori Nagori

Gori Nagori. ANI

Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta. ANI

Actor Tina Dutta was a popular name in Indian households as Ichcha from Colors TV’s show 'Uttaran'.

Sreejita De

Sreejita De. ANI

Actor Sreejita De has appeared in TV serials like 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' and 'Karam Apna Apna'.

Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan. ANI

Famous Bollywood director Sajid Khan is known for his blockbuster hit films like 'Heyy Baby', 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2'. He was one of the celebs who was accused in the ‘Me Too’ movement.

The show will telecast on Monday-Friday at 10 pm and at 9:30 pm on the weekends on Colors TV.

#Salman Khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Punjab

'No hope of justice': Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur after gangster Deepak Tinu flees police custody

3
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

4
Diaspora

1984 marks 'one of the darkest years' in modern Indian history, says US Senator

5
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

6
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

7
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

8
J & K

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

9
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Drone module accused attempts suicide in Amritsar Central Jail, booked

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night