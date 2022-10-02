Sajid Khan to Tina Dutta, know more about ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants

ANI

New Delhi, October 2

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is back on the small screen with the new season of his TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

The first episode of 'Bigg Boss Season 16' was premiered on Saturday.

Take a look at the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestants list and their career profiles:

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

She was the leading actor in the TV serial 'Choti Sardarni'.

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik hails from Tajikistan and is a singer and rapper. He is the world's smallest singer. He has a YouTube channel called Avlod Media which has more than 580k subscribers.

Priyanka Chahra Choudhary

Television actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was the leading face of Colors TV's serial 'Udariyaan'.

Ankit Gupta

Along with Priyanka, actor Ankit Gupta was the male lead of 'Udariyaan'.

MC Stan

Pune-based Indian rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Shaikh is known for his albums 'Insaan' and 'Tadipaar'. He also collaborated with rapper Raftaar for a video.

Archana Gautam

Actor and politician Archana Gautam won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and Miss Bikini India in 2018. She has also worked in films like 'Haseena Parker' and 'Great Grand Masti'.

Gautam Singh Vig

Actor Gautam Vig is a popular television face and has worked in famous TV serials like 'Tantra', 'Ishq Subhan Allah' and 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'.

Shalin Bhanot

Actor Shalin Bhanot started his career with the MTV reality show 'Roadies' in 2004 and emerged as the winner of the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 4' with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. Later, he was seen in 'Naagin 4'.

Soundarya Sharma

The dentist-turned-actor Soundarya Sharma was a part of the web series 'Raktanchal' and Disney+ Hotstar's recently released show 'Karm Yuddh'.

Shiv Thakare

Actor Shiv Thakare started his career with MTV’s 'Roadies Rising' and 'Antisocial'. He also won Season 2 of 'Bigg Boss Marathi'.

Manya Singh

Actor and model Manya Singh emerged as Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up and was also a part of a few brand commercials.

Sumbul Touqeer

Another TV actor Sumbul Touqeer is popularly known for her portrayal in the show 'Imlie' and has also appeared in the music video 'Ishq Ho Gaya'.

Gori Nagori

Rajasthan-based dancer Gori Nagori was featured in the song 'Le Photo Le' and has also performed with former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.

Tina Dutta

Actor Tina Dutta was a popular name in Indian households as Ichcha from Colors TV’s show 'Uttaran'.

Sreejita De

Actor Sreejita De has appeared in TV serials like 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' and 'Karam Apna Apna'.

Sajid Khan

Famous Bollywood director Sajid Khan is known for his blockbuster hit films like 'Heyy Baby', 'Housefull' and 'Housefull 2'. He was one of the celebs who was accused in the ‘Me Too’ movement.

The show will telecast on Monday-Friday at 10 pm and at 9:30 pm on the weekends on Colors TV.

