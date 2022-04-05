SakshiTanwar talks about the evolution of on screen mothers

Well-known television actor Sakshi Tanwar will next be seen in the web series Mai. She throws light on her character Sheel and the modern mother that we see on screen. She says, “On the screen, we have mostly seen mothers as ‘loving and kind’ or ‘strict and overbearing’. The viewers are now seeing various other facets of motherhood, especially after the advent of OTT. It’s a great time to be an actor and to be playing such layered characters. I am really looking forward to essaying this role, as it presents a new perspective and gives me a chance to showcase something different.”
Elaborating on how she ended up doing Mai, Sakshi Tanwar adds, “I auditioned for this show through a mock-shoot back in December 2019. It was an impromptu expression of what I felt on the spot. After that, Atul (Mongia) sir and I did a few intense workshops to understand how much we were in sync and what our collaboration could lead to. Luckily, they thought I was a good fit for the character ‘Sheel’ and that’s how I landed my first Netflix Original series.”
