‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ collects Rs 402 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, December 25
‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, starring Prabhas, has grossed Rs 402 crore at the global box office in three days of its release.
Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It hit the screens on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
𝑩𝑶𝑿 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑨 𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑨𝑨𝑹 🔥#BlockbusterSalaar hits 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) 𝐢𝐧 𝟑 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐬!#RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice#Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @shrutihaasan @VKiragandur @hombalefilms… pic.twitter.com/C8rFGeSs86— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 25, 2023
The makers shared the latest box office figures on the official X page of ‘Salaar’.
“BOX OFFICE KA SALAAR. #BlockbusterSalaar hits 402 crores GBOC (worldwide) in 3 days!” the post read.
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).
According to Hombale Films, the movie earned Rs 178.7 crore registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023.
‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.
