Salman Ali to reprise his role as 'captain' in 'Superstar Singer'

Singer and Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali is all set to reprise his role as the captain in the new season of Superstar Singer 2.

Salman Ali says: "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Superstar Singer 2. It feels like I am coming back home. The first season has given wings to many young talents, and I am sure this season too is going to be even more exciting." He adds, "I feel really great and proud when I listen to little kids singing with absolute perfection, and I feel honoured to be able to mentor them. I strongly feel it will be a great learning experience for me as well because I too will get to learn from these little wonders." The singer is excited to join the panel of captains, including Pawandeep, Danish, Sayli and Arunita.

As he says: "I am also excited to be sharing the stage with an extraordinary bunch of captains. I have heard them singing and I am a huge fan of their craft.”

Superstar Singer 2 will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television. —IANS