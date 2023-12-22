Salman gives a bear hug to Abhishek Bachchan at Anand Pandit's b'day party

Mumbai, December 22
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen greeting Abhishek Bachchan at producer-distributor Anand Pandit's birthday bash with a big bear hug and the video has gone viral.
A video from the party shows Salman warmly welcoming Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek with a hug.
Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram capturing the moment.
The clip shows, Salman wishing Anand Pandit. Amitabh then comes in and the 'Dabangg' star approaches the thespian greeting him with a handshake and a warm hug.
Following Amitabh, Abhishek greets film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, later sharing a bear hug with Salman. The two were seen having a conversation as well.
View this post on Instagram
This was a rare sighting as Salman and Abhishek, who have been seldom seen exchanging pleasantries. The two share some history as Salman and actress Aishwarya Rai were in a relationship.
However, the actress later tied the knot with Abhishek in 2007. The two have a daughter named Aradhya.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operations under way in Poonch a day after ambush, top army commander visits area
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
Gunman David Kozak shared chilling fantasies of mass shootings online before Prague rampage killing 14
The body of the suspect David Kozak, who was named by local ...
Threat of global conflict looms large, says IAF chief VR Chaudhari
Was addressing the inaugural of the 20th Subroto Mukerjee se...
In view of cold, Punjab declares holidays in schools from December 24 to 31
The schools include all government, private, aided and recog...