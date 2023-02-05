Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar come together after 19 years to shake a leg on ‘Main Khiladi’ song from ‘Selfiee’

IANS
Mumbai, February 5
It’s raining superstar collaborations in Bollywood. After the ‘wow’ inducing collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 'Pathaan', another collaboration has left the audience in joy and shell-shocked.
However, this time the collaboration landed on smaller screens of phone and laptop with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan joining forces to shake a leg on a new song from the former's upcoming film.
Both the superstars recently took to their Instagram to share a video of themselves dancing to the beats of the new version of 'Main Khiladi' song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Selfiee'. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving Licence', and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!!" While Salman wore a black T-shirt and jeans, Akshay looked cool in a blue T-shirt and cargo pants.
The video is particularly nostalgic for the fans of the two superstars as it rekindles the memories of their 2004 film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' where the two played childhood friends.
Directed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.
