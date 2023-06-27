Salman Khan almost called Katrina Kaif his 'biwi' on reality show: Watch

Chandigarh, June 27
Salman Khan, is called one of the most-eligible bachelor in Bollywood. He makes headlines for his relationships very frequently. The superstar has always been linked to different actresses, whether it is Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai, or Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan is always questioned about his marriage in every other interview.
Now, a video from the time when Salman and Katrina were rumoured to be dating has just surfaced online. The clip, shared by a fan page, is from when Salman Khan hosted reality programme 'Dus Ka 10'. In that particular episode, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif came to promote one of their movies. When Akshay reaches the set, he says, "I can’t play this game as Salman and Katrina are from the same house, so Katrina would know all the answers." In response, Salman Khan asks Akshay whether he tells everything to his wife?
As soon as the video appeared online, fans were unable to stop themselves from getting a little wistful.
“Dono kitne cute couple lagrae hain,” a fan commented.
Another one wrote, “Poor katrina lost diamond.”
A third fan commented, “Isliye girlfriend ko biwi nhi bolne ka.”
Even though the rumoured romance between Salman and Katrina ended after some time, they are still close friends and have collaborated on films. In 2021, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal, and the two have been happy together. Salman, on the other hand, is said to be datingIulia Vantur.
