Salman Khan and Aamir Khan celebrate Eid together, Prime Video lauds their 'andaz', says 'aapka Prem Amar rahe'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandiagrh, April 22

Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan celebated Eid together. The two superstars wished their fans Chand Mubarak with a happy picture from the celebration.

Salman Khan, on his Instagram, shared a picture with Aamir Khan. While Salman chose for an all-black look, Aamir Khan opted for a navy blue T-shirt and black jeans and both looked dapper.

Along with the happy picture, Salman wrote, 'Chand Mubarak' in the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Among the top comments, Prime Video wrote, 'Apka Prem Amar rahe'.

Sangeeta Bijlani also commented on the picture. She wrote, 'Chaand Mubarak'.

'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik wished 'Happy Eid everyone' along with red heart emojis.

Work wise, Salman Khan released his 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on the occasion of Eid. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Venkatesh Daggubati among others. Aamir Khan's last outing was 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Kareena Kapoor. An authorised adaptation of the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump', Aamir played the title character and produced the movie under his home production banner Aamir Khan Productions along with two other production companies.

#aamir khan #eid #salman khan