 Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta's comedy-drama 'No Entry' turns 17 : The Tribune India

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta's comedy-drama 'No Entry' turns 17

Last year on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel of 'No Entry'

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutta's comedy-drama 'No Entry' turns 17

Lara Dutta shares this illustration to mark the occasion. Instagram/larabhupathi

ANI

New Delhi, August 26

Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol and Lara Dutta starrer comedy-drama film 'No Entry' on Friday turned 17.

Taking to Instagram, Lara Dutta shared a post which she captioned, "17 years of this iconic film!!! Will always be grateful for Kajal! My first full comedy role!." 

Check it out:

Producer Boney Kapoor shared a string of posters of the comedy film which he captioned, "17 years of 'No Entry' amongst the most watched film across all mediums." 

Here are the photos:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Director Anees Bazmee, dropped a special video to mark 17 years of the film, which he captioned, "Spreading Happiness since 2005." Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Released in the year 2005, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin'.

Last year on Salman's birthday, the actor hinted at a sequel to the film which is in progress. The official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

The multi-star cast film 'No Entry,' followed the story of three married men who hide their illicit relationship from their wives and get into big trouble.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in a comedy film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde and in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' along with Katrina Kaif which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, was recently seen in a family entertainer film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' which gathered positive responses from the netizens. He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from them, actor Fardeen Khan will be making his comeback in the entertainment industry with an upcoming film 'Visfot'. Directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.

#anil kapoor #lara dutta #No entry #salman khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

2
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

5
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

6
Himachal

Chakki road bridge on Punjab-Himachal border closed again amid threat to two pillars

7
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

8
Nation

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

9
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

10
Diaspora

As student visas get delayed, Canadian colleges plan remote courses

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions in Congress, says he does so with a heavy heart

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi

The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian Americans

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...

UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

UGC declares 21 universities as ‘fake’, maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

The commission warned students against taking admission in t...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

6 of Ambala family found dead under mysterious circumstances

Punjab government launches ‘Mera Shehar-Mera Maan’ campaign covering 12 Municipal Corporations

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Video of spat between VC, teachers goes viral

Video of spat between Punjabi University VC Prof Arvind, teachers goes viral

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC