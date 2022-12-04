Salman Khan announces it's a wrap for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Chandigarh, December 4
And it's a wrap to Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. This the superstar announced on his social media. The actor took to Instagram to share the update with his Instafam and friends. "Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023," he wrote.
The post comes with a still from what looks like the sets of his most-awaited flick. In the photo, Salman is donning an all-black look but his jacket with pink and white embellishment works as colour blocking black. The Bhai of Bollywood is seen striking a pose filled with hi swag and you can't miss the long tresses.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film.
The film, which was earlier scheduled to release in December this year, is now slated to release on the occasion of Eid 2023.
