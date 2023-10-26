Salman Khan, Arpita share special birthday wishes for Aayush Sharma

ANI

Mumbai, October 26

Salman Khan has a special wish for actor Aayush Sharma on his birthday. He shared the motion poster of his upcoming film 'Ruslaan' and captioned it with a sweet message.

He wrote, "Wish u a very happy bday."

His sister and Aayush's wife Arpita Khan also wished him through a lovely message. She mentioned, "Happy Birthday my Love aka Ruslaan on this special day I pray for your success, great health & happiness. Over the decade it's amazing to see you transform from a boy to a man & now it's time for the world to see through your eyes & get a glimpse of your hard work & passion. Shine bright my star @aaysharma love you."

Meanwhile, Aayush's birthday became more special as the makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Ruslaan' announced the official release date.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Aayush treated fans with his intriguing motion poster to mark this day.

The motion poster featured Aayush's wounded face alongside a guitar and a gun. Sharing the poster, "Countdown begins! Iss birthday pe celebration hoga Guitar ki dhun aur Gun ki Goonj se. Ab shor machne wala hai 12th January 2024 se, Aaj mera birthday hai, jitna pyaar aap sab ne mujhe diya hai dua karta hoon usse zyaada pyaar Ruslaan ko mile" #RuslaanInCinemas12Jan."

Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

Recently. Aayush Sharma completed five years in the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Salman is all set to be next seen in 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.The two-minute-fifty-second trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.The trailer also featured Katrina Kaif in her action avatar and Emraan's face was revealed at the end of the clip. The 'Selfiee' actor can be seen with long hair and a heavy beard look.

