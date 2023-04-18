Salman Khan asks fans 'chill mat karo, kaam karo' so they can take family for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

Superstar Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. From reality shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show to making their presence felt at Baba Siddique's iftaar party, the team is doing everything to spread the message the movie is all set to hit the theatres this Eid.

Now, the advance booking of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is open and Salman asked his audience to grab the tickets with an inspiring message. The actor is asking his fans to work and not chill so that they can take their family for a filmy outing.

On his Instagram account, Salman shared a picture of himself dressed in formals. Along with it, he wrote, "Thr is nothing better than work so chill mat karo . Kaam karo , 4 days to kkbkkj , mehnat nai karogay toh family ko family film kaise dikhaogay . Advance khul gaya khareed ke band kardo #KBKJ."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Directed by Farhad Samji, the family entertainer is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Salman shared another post about advance booking with a poster of the film that features himself andVenkatesh Daggubati. He captioned it, "Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film marks the Bollywood superstar's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit 'Pathaan', which released in January.

#Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan #salman khan