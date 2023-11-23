Salman Khan attends 'Farrey' premiere in style, walks out all smiles

ANI

Mumbai, November 23

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday night attended the grand premiere of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film 'Farrey' in Mumbai.

Salman looked dapper as he donned a black t-shirt with matching jeans and was seen in a clean shaved look.

Several pictures and videos of Salman from the premiere surfaced on social media. He was seen posing with the star cast of 'Farrey'.

Apart from him, celebs like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, Sunny Deol among others also marked their presence at the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Salman attended the International Feature Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he posed with his niece and actor Alizeh Agnihotri.

At the event, the actor also posed with the 'Farrey' cast including, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, and Zeyn Shaw.

'Farrey' is directed by national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the fans.

The trailer showcased the journey of Niyati (Alizeh) from a small town to entering a high school. Her parents encourage her to pursue her goal of getting into IIT.

As she deals with test stress and school politics, she becomes involved in a cheating ring. 'Farrey' is a word used by students for small chits of paper-bearing answers, that they sneak into exam halls.

Meanwhile, Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

