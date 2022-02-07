Salman Khan books 2023 Eid for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Mumbai, February 7
Superstar Salman Khan's forthcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday.
The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, also stars Pooja Hegde. 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing 'Housefull 3' with his brother Sajid.
"Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023," a note from the makers read.
Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama 'Kick', which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film "Tiger 3".
#kabhieidkabhidiwali #poojahegde #sajidnadiadwala #SalmanKhan
